How to complete FUT Birthday Iwobi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players noticed that this card has the exact same stats as a World Cup card.

Alex Iwobi has received an 89-rated FUT Birthday version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that players can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) of two different segments.

As part of the celebration of FIFA Ultimate Team’s 14th birthday, EA is releasing several player items with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot, plus an overall (OVR) rating increase.

FUT Birthday Iwobi’s upgrade

Iwobi’s skill moves were chosen to be upgraded from four to five stars. He also had his weak foot increased to four stars. The Everton player even had his Shooting (+21), Dribbling (+16), Pace (+15), and Passing (+12) greatly boosted for this FUT Birthday card when compared to his original 75-rated gold version.

To get this FUT Birthday Iwobi card, you’ll have to complete two squads: Top Form and Premier League. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second one needs to be an 86-rated team that has no less than a player from the Premier League.

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 146,400 to 149,350 FUT coins across the available platforms such as PlayStation and PC. You’ll also receive a mixed player pack and a premium electrum players pack besides the 89-rated FUT Birthday version of Iwobi.

Players noticed that this card has the exact same stats as World Cup Heroes Okocha, except for the AcceleRATE. A big difference is in how much you’ll spend on each card, though, since Okocha’s price can get up to 924,000 FUT coins on the market.

You can further improve FUT Birthday Iwobi’s Pace (+7) and Shooting (+6) by applying the hunter chemistry style once you use this card on your team.

You have until April 9 to complete this SBC. Here’s the list of cheapest solutions at the moment to complete FUT Birthday Alex Iwobi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete FUT Birthday Iwobi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LB: 85-rated TOTW Tim Kleindienst (FC Heidenheim)

85-rated TOTW Tim Kleindienst (FC Heidenheim) CB: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) CB: 82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton) RB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CDM: 82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax)

82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax) CDM: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) LW: 82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan)

82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan) RW: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) ST: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

Premier League