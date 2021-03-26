How to complete FUT Birthday Huntelaar’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have until April 2 to complete the first Objectives player of this promotion.

EA Sports added a FUT Birthday 90-rated version of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar from FC Schalke 04 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Huntelaar is a part of the first set of the FUT Birthday cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FUT Birthday promo was launched today and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating in addition to newly boosted stats.

EA Sports massively increased all of Huntelaar’s stats, including Dribbling (+23), Physical (+19), Passing (+16), Shooting (+13), Defending (+7), and especially his Pace (+39), when compared to his silver version. His weak foot was upgraded to five stars while his skills moves were increased to three stars.

All of FUT Birthday Huntelaar’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until April 2 to complete all of FUT Birthday Klaas-Jan Huntelaar’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUT Birthday Huntelaar.

Passenger Personified: Assist four goals with through balls using forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Long Ranger: Score two outside of the box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Goal Getter: Score eight goals using Dutch players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Wonderful Wins: Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Steady Scorer: Score in 13 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

