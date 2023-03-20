How to complete FUT Ballers Kulusevski SBC and upgrade it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

If you get him now, you can earn a better card in the end.

Players can get an 86-rated FUT Baller version of Dejan Kulusevski from Tottenham Hotspur in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that can be upgraded after you finish a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FUT Baller promo releases players through SBCs and objectives that can receive a future upgrade once both are completed in FIFA 23. You need to complete Kulusevski’s SBC first before you can complete his objective using the SBC card to receive the 88-rated upgraded version.

How to complete FUT Ballers Kulusevski SBC

There’s only one squad for you to build: an 82-rated squad with at least 11 players, one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Tottenham Hotspur. The price for this segment can get close to 27,300 to 31,000 FUT coins across the available platforms if you buy all the necessary cards.

The Kulusevski card given from the SBC has high and balanced skills, except for his 61-rated Defending. He also has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, plus his AcceleRATE type is Controlled.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Baller Dejan Kulusevski SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

GK: 80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England) LB: 81-rated Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 81-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

81-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) CB: 80-rated Joselu Mato (RCD Espanyol)

80-rated Joselu Mato (RCD Espanyol) RB: 84-rated TOTW Xavi Simons (PSV)

84-rated TOTW Xavi Simons (PSV) CM: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

82-rated Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) CM: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 82-rated Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

82-rated Lucas Paquetá (West Ham) ST: 81-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

81-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) ST: 82-rated Otávio Silva Monteiro (Porto)

How to upgrade FUT Ballers Kulusevski’s card

Once you get your hands on Kulusevski’s 86-rated FUT Ballers version by completing the SBC, you can get the upgraded 88-rated version after completing a single objective in-game.

The objective is a part of the Play to Style set that will reward players with an 89-rated FUT Baller Mason Mount after completing three other objectives that upgrade other FUT Baller players such as Kulusevski.

Here is the objective: Assist using a cross in five separate matches using FUT Ballers Dejan Kulusevski in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

The devs increased Kulusevski’s Dribbling (+6), Pace (+4), Shooting (+2), Passing (+2), Physical (+2), and Defending (+1) for the 88-rated version when compared to his 86-rated card you receive with the SBC.

Both the SBC and the objective will expire after March 31.