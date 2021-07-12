How to complete FOF Summer Stars Dolberg SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

It's a great card to get just for one squad.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars version of Kasper Dolberg from Nice to FIFA 21 on Saturday, July 10. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Dolberg’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FOF Summer Stars celebrates some of the best national team performances since the start of the FOF promo.

EA greatly boosted all of Dolberg’s skills, including Pace (+20), Passing (+19), Shooting (+16), Dribbling (+16), Physical (+16), and his Defending (+15), when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version.

He has generally good stats with only a low 44-rated Defending. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Passing (+4), which will maximize several of his skills, such as Sprint Speed, Vision, and Curve.

This SBC costs around 76,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 83,350 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (94,800 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links he can make with amazing cards, such as 88-rated What If Lees-Melou, 87-rated FUT Birthday Atal, and other legendary players from Denmark.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1. You’ll have until July 16 to complete these squads and get this FOF Summer Stars Dolberg.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Summer Stars Kasper Dolberg SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: