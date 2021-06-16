How to complete FOF Path to Glory Wirtz’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

These objectives will be available until June 23.

EA Sports added a 70-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory version of Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

The German player is a part of the FOF Path to Glory promotion, making this his first special version in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. The FOF Path to Glory promo was launched on June 11 and will give players an overall upgrade depending on how many wins their team gets during the Euro World Cup and Copa America.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Wirtz’s objectives will be available until June 23.

EA greatly increased all of Wirtz’s skills, including Physical (+25) Shooting (+21), Passing (+19), Pace (+14), Dribbling (+13), and his Defending (+12) when compared to his 68-rated silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Wirtz’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example. The objectives will be available until Wednesday, June 23 at 12pm CT.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Wirtz.