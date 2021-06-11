How to complete FOF Path to Glory Diogo Jota SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can get a great card right from the start of the promotion.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory version of Diogo “Jota” da Silva from Liverpool to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Jota’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He’s one of the Portuguese players in the FOF Path to Glory promo and will receive an upgrade depending on how many wins the Portuguese national team gets during the Euro World Cup.

EA has generally boosted all of Jota’s skills, including Passing (+16), Defending (+12), Shooting (+12), Pace (+9), Physical (+9), and Dribbling (+8), when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.

He has balanced and good stats, which makes him a great card despite the possible upgrade. He also has a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves. If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+6) and Shooting (+6), which maximize several of his stats, such as Acceleration, Positioning, and Finishing.

This SBC costs around 344,900 FUT coins on PS4, 351,300 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (449,800 FUT coins). This card is a bit overpriced for his general stats and you can find similar cards for fewer FUT coins. This card can also make strong links with amazing cards such as 97-rated TOTY Fernandes, 96-rated POTY Van Dijk, and 94-rated TOTY Alexander-Arnold.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Liverpool and National Duty. The first solution requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Liverpool. The second one asks for an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Portugal.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Path to Glory Diogo Jota SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Liverpool

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CB: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) RB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Steven Bergwijn 93-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 93-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) LW: Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace) RW: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

National Duty