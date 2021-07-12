How to complete FOF Nation Player Mina’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four tasks to get this card.

EA Sports added a Festival of FUTball (FOF) Nation Player 95-rated version of Yerry Mina from Everton to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Friday, July 9.

Mina is one of the Colombian players released during the FOF Nation Player promo, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Unlike the Path to Glory promo, however, this card won’t receive an upgrade based on how many wins the German national team gets during the Euro World Cup.

EA has immensely increased Mina’s Pace (+40) while still greatly upgrading his Passing (+23), Dribbling (+21), Shooting (+17), Defending (+17), and Physical (+17) when compared to his 78-rated gold version. This is a great card to get by completing a few objectives.

All of FOF Nation Player Mina’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. You’ll have to win matches a few times to complete one of the tasks, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to finish every objective in one week.

You’ll have until July 15 to complete all of FOF Nation Player Yerry Mina’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FOF Nation Player Gosens.