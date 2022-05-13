How to complete Flashback Witsel SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The cheapest way to get this year's Witsel Flashback before May 21.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get a 93-rated Flashback version of Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This SBC was added to the game’s menu on May 13.

EA is celebrating Witsel’s 93-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version from FIFA 19. That TOTS version wasn’t so different from this Flashback version in regard to its skills, but this edition’s card is better.

EA made some generous increases to all of Witsel’s skills when you compare this Flashback card with his original 83-rated gold card, including his Pace (+23), Shooting (+14), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+12), and Passing (+11).

Witsel’s skills are balanced and high, but not as much as they might seem in this late stage of the game, with ratings ranging from 84 to 92. You can improve his skills by applying the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6), raising them to 94 and 92, respectively.

How to complete the Flashback Witsel SBC

You’ll have to build two squads: Belgium and Bundesliga. The first requirement asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Belgium. The second one must be an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 122,900 to 142,050 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be live until May 21, which should be enough time to craft cards and spend fewer FUT coins to complete the requirements for this squad-building challenge.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Flashback Axel Witsel SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Belgium

GK: 82-rated Norberto Murara Neto (Barcelona)

82-rated Norberto Murara Neto (Barcelona) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 84-rated TOTW Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

84-rated TOTW Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) CDM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CDM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CAM: 82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Bundesliga