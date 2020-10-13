How to complete Flashback Witsel SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Flashback Witsel has way more Pace than his gold version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Flashback version of Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Witsel’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate Witsel’s 2011-2012 season with Benfica, a year in which he played so well that Zenit acquired him for €40 million. You’ll have 10 days to complete this SBC since it’ll expire on Oct. 23.

EA has massively boosted all of Witsel’s stats, including Pace (+19), Shooting (+10), Defending (+8), Dribbling (+6), Physical (+6), and Passing (+5) when you compare this new card to Witsel’s 84-rated gold version. This Flashback version is much better because EA fixed his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Agility, and Balance, which are vital stats in FIFA 21.

It's time to travel all the way back to 2011/12 ⏰↩️



Flashback Axel Witsel, with stat adjustments to match the then rising, versatile attack-minded midfielder 👀



Squad Building Challenge available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/onSuUQQZxM — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 13, 2020

This SBC costs around 170,000 FUT coins on any platform, which is a bit expensive considering that you might only use this card for two or three months before upgrading to another option.

If you want to complete Flashback Witsel SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Borussia Dortmund player on it. The second squad must be an 84-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and a Bundesliga player. The third solution requires an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Witsel SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

BVB

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Napoli) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: José María Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José María Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) LF: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) RF: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Bundesliga

GK: Kepa Arribazalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arribazalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) LB: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) ST: Paco Alcácer 81-rated (Villarreal)

Top form