Theo Walcott from Southampton is being celebrated in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with an 87-rated Flashback version. The card becomes available after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Flashback cards highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise. EA chose to remember Walcott’s early seasons with Southampton between 2000 and 2006, before playing for Arsenal and Everton, then going back to Southampton in 2021.

With a maximized Pace, Walcott’s skills range from 72 to 87, except for his 44-rated Defending. The devs focused the upgrade to his Pace (+25), Physical (+20), and Shooting (+18), while still giving a great increase to his Dribbling (+13), Passing (+12), and Defending (+5).

You’ll need to build two different squads to get Flashback Walcott. Each of these squads will reward it’s own players pack once completed, so you’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a prime electrum players pack.

The conditions for the England segments are an 83-rated squad that has at least one card with an overall rating of 85 points minimum and one English player. The Premier League one asks for an 86-rated squad plus no less than one player from the Premier League.

You’ll spend around 168,450 to 174,400 on PC if you build these two squads from scratch. This Flashback SBC will expire after Feb. 12, so you have until next week to complete everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Theo Walcott SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Walcott SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

England

GK: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CB: 82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CB: 82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) LM: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) CM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna)

82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna) RM: 82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) LF: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) RF: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: 83-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

Premier League