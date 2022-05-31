How to complete Flashback Verrati SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released a 93-rated Flashback version of Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 27. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Flashback cards celebrate the player’s special cards in previous FIFA editions. In Verratti’s case, EA is celebrating his 95-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version from FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. Verratti hasn’t received a TOTS version in FIFA 22, but this card is very similar to the FUT 20 TOTS version regarding his skills.

This Flashback Verrati card has balanced skill ratings ranging from 84 to 95. Compared to his original 87-rated gold card, the devs increased his Pace (+23), Shooting (+23), Physical (+20), Defending (+11), Passing (+7), and Dribbling (+4).

You can elevate his Physical (+6), Defending (+5), and Pace (+5) if you apply the anchor chemistry style and raise their ratings to 93, 92, and 95, respectively, and maximize his Aggression, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

What you need to do to complete Flashback Verrati SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

To get Flashback Verrati, you’ll have to build three squads: PSG, Italy, and Ligue 1. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the untradeable Flashback card:

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Prime electrum players pack Italy 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, and no less than one Italian player. Rare mixed players pack Ligue 1 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus at least one Ligue 1 player. Rare electrum players pack

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 228,300 to 258,150 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be live until June 10, which should be enough time to craft cards and spend fewer FUT coins to complete the requirements for this squad-building challenge.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Flashback Marco Verratti SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

PSG

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) CDM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 86-rated TOTW Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

86-rated TOTW Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Italy

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 88-rated TOTS Onur Bulut (Kayserispor)

88-rated TOTS Onur Bulut (Kayserispor) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) RM: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Ligue 1