How to complete Flashback Varane SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in seven squads to get this card.

EA added a 92-rated Flashback version of Raphaël Varane from Manchester United to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Jan. 27. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Varane already has an 86-rated Ones to Watch version in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his inclusion in the FIFA 19 Team of the Year edition. The SBC will be available for a whole month, until Feb. 27.

He has generally balanced skills with ratings ranging from 88 to 93, except for his 54-rated Shooting, which isn’t too important since he’s a center-back. EA generally upgraded all of his skills, including his Dribbling (+11), Physical (+eight), Passing (+eight), Defending (+six), Pace (+six), and Shooting (+five) when compared to his 86-rated gold version card.

You can further boost Flashback Varane’s Pace (+nine), and Defending (+five) if you apply the shadow chemistry style, which are essential skills for his position, increasing their ratings to 97 and 98 respectively.

If you want to get Varane’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in seven different squads: Past and Present, Les Bleus, Top Form, two 87-rated Squads, 88-Rated Squad, and League Finesse.

SBC Conditions Reward Past and Present 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Real Madrid and Manchester United. Small electrum players pack Les Bleus 86-rated with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. Premium prime gold players pack Top Form 86-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small electrum players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated with 55 chemistry minimum. Small rare gold players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated with 50 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime gold players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated with 45 chemistry minimum. Mega pack League Finesse 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League. Small prime electrum players pack

This Flashback Manchester SBC costs a lot more than it normally does because of the high number of squads you have to complete to get it. You’ll spend around 1,005,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 995,750 on Xbox, and 1,034,650 on PC if you build these squads from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Raphaël Varane SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Past and Present

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) LM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 86-rated TOTW Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

86-rated TOTW Edin Džeko (Internazionale) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

Les Bleus

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) CDM: 87-rated Paul Pogba (Manchester City)

87-rated Paul Pogba (Manchester City) CAM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CAM: 87-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

87-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Top Form

GK: 87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 87-rated Sergio Agüero (Barcelona)

87-rated Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) CB: 87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CDM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) ST: 87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

87-rated Squad

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CDM: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) CDM: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

87-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 89-rated TOTW Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

89-rated TOTW Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CDM: 88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CM: 87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) LW: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) ST: 90-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

88-rated Squad

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) CB: 85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CM: 91-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

91-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) CM: 85-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

85-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) RM: 92-rated Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

92-rated Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) ST: 85-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

85-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) ST: 89-rated Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

League Finesse