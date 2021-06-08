How to complete Flashback Tevez SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll just have to complete two squads to get this amazing card.

EA Sports added a 94-rated Flashback version of Carlos Tevez from Boca Juniors to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Tevez’s first special card during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This Flashback version comes as part of Libertadores Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS), which was released yesterday. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate when he won the title of Copa Libertadores in 2003. The SBC will be available until Friday, June 11.

EA has greatly upgraded all of Tevez’s skills, including Pace (+26), Dribbling (+17), Physical (+16), Shooting (+15), Passing (+15), and his Defending (+15) when compared to his 78-rated Libertadores card. EA has also upgraded his weak foot from three stars to four stars, which makes a great difference to his striker quality.

You can further boost Flashback Tevez’s stats if you apply the engine chemistry style, which will increase his Passing (+5), Pace (+3), and Dribbling (+2). It’ll maximize many of his skills, such as Acceleration, Curve, and Balance.

If you want to complete the Flashback Tevez SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: El Apache and Top Performance. The first segment asks for an 84-rated squad with a minimum of 60 chemistry and at least one player from Argentina. The second team must be 86-rated with at least 50 chemistry, with one Inform or TOTS card.

The Flashback Tevez SBC comes at a fair price. It costs around 216,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 215,800 on Xbox, and 254,700 on PC, which is still a good price to pay for an end-game level card like this.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Tevez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

El Apache

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) CB: Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) CB: Milan Škriniar 89-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 89-rated (Internazionale) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Arthur 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) RM: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Top Performance