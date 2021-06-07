Libertadores TOTGS is live on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The cards will be available in FUT packs for a limited time.

EA Sports has added the CONMEBOL Libertadores Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) cards for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. There are new versions of 11 players in total with this promotion.

TOTGS is a one-week promo that offers upgraded cards for the best-performing players from the group stage of the featured league. EA has deleted its initial Instagram post about the promotion, but these cards were still added to the game and will remain available through FUT packs for a limited time.

The best cards in the set are a 93-rated Walter Bou from Defensa, 92-rated Tomás Chancalay from Racing Club, 91-rated Miguel Borja from Junior Barranquilla, and a 90-rated Damián Díaz from Barcelona SC.

Among the 11 cards, there are some good cards that you can add to your team or use as fodder to complete the 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade and 88+ TOTS Upgrade SBCs also added today.

Here all the CONMEBOL Libertadores TOTGS cards that EA added today:

FUT packs or market