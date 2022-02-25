How to complete Flashback Silver Star De Bruyne SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It's his lowest-rated version, but you can get it by just turning in one squad.

EA added a 74-rated Flashback version of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

De Bruyne already has three special cards in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle, the latest being his 96-rated Team of the Year (TOTY). He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his 2010-2011 season with Genk in Belgium Pro League. This SBC will be available until March. 4.

Since this Flashback version is De Bruyne’s lowest-rated card, most of his skills are worse than his original 91-rated card. EA upgraded his Pace (+4), but decreased his Passing (-6), Shooting (-4), Defending (-4), Physical (-3), and Dribbling (-2).

You can further boost Flashback De Bruyne’s Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5) if you apply the engine chemistry style, which are essential skills for his position, increasing their ratings to 93, 92, and 85, respectively.

If you want to get De Bruyne’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in just an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Belgium. You’ll spend from around 26,450 to 31,100 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Kevin De Bruyne SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.