Sergio Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain received a 91-rated Flashback version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is given as reward for players who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise. With the new Team of the Year (TOTY) names revealed, EA is celebrating Ramos’ participation in the FIFA 21 TOTY edition.

Ramos had all of his skills increased, but EA focused the upgrade on his Pace (+22), Physical (+11), and Defending (+9), while his Dribbling (+7), Passing (+5), and Shooting (+3) when you compare this Flashback card to his 84-rated gold version.

There are four different squads needed to complete this Flashback Sergio Ramos SBC: PSG, Spain, Ligue 1, and 88-rated Squad. Here are each condition and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 85-rated squad with at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Small prime gold players pack Spain 86-rated squad that has no less than one Spanish player. Small rare gold players pack Ligue 1 85-rated team with at least one player from Ligue 1. Prime electrum players pack 88-rated Squad Just an 88-rated squad. Rare electrum players pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads, you’ll spend around 615,850 FUT coins on consoles and 660,350 on PC. This Flashback SBC will expire after Feb. 20, so you have until next week to complete everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Sergio Ramos SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Sergio Ramos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

PSG

GK: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) LB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) CB: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) RB: 87-rated Rodri Hernández Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Hernández Cascante (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) LW: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) RW: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) ST: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

Spain

GK: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) RB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CM: 88-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

88-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hostpur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hostpur) LW: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RW: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) ST: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

Ligue 1

GK: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) LB: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) CB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 89-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Real Sociedad)

89-rated Ederson Santana de Moraes (Real Sociedad) RB: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 88-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

88-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) CDM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) LW: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) RW: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) ST: 89-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

88-rated Squad