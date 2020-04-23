How to complete Flashback Nuri Şahin SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Flashback version of Nuri Şahin to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The card celebrates Şahin’s Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2010-11 season. It can be obtained through squad-building challenges (SBC). The Werder Bremen CDM received a massive stats boost, including Pace (+46), Physical (+23), and Defending (+13). EA also upgraded Şahin’s weak foot from three-star to four-star.

If you complete this SBC, the best chemistry styles to go for are either an anchor, if you want a bit more Physical stats, or the shadow, which will massively upgrade his Pace stats. Both of the chemistry styles make him a 94-rated CDM, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

2 league titles and 3 more trophies to his name 👊



Flashback SBC Nuri Şahin is in #FUT20

Şahin is a Turkish player, a nation that doesn’t offer too many quality options to link. The CDM, however, is playing in the Bundesliga, which has several good options to link, including a 91-rated Flashback Jérôme Boateng from Bayern Munich, an 88-rated Winter Refresh Stefan Lainer from Borussia Mönchengladbach, a 90-rated FUT Birthday Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, or even an 86-rated FUT Birthday Maximilian Eggestein from Werder Bremen.

To get Flashback Şahin, you’ll need to turn in two different squads. One needs to be 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one Borussia Dortmund or Werder Bremen player. The other squad is more expensive. It requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Bundesliga player. The SBC will expire in four days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Şahin right now. The SBC costs 143,800 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 145,150 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 154,800 FUT coins on PC, according to FUTBIN.

83-rated team

GK: Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Nico Schulz 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schulz 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Jirí Pavlenka 84-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jirí Pavlenka 84-rated (Werder Bremen) CB: Matthias Ginter 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Max Kruse 83-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Max Kruse 83-rated (Fenerbahçe) CDM: Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Fabian Johnson 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Fabian Johnson 81-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RM: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Mario Götze 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mario Götze 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Andrej Kramaric 83-rated (Hoffenheim)

85-rated squad