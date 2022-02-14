How to complete Flashback Neymar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until the end of the month to get this card.

EA added an 87-rated Flashback version of Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Feb. 13. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Neymar already has a 92-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and a 93-rated Winter Wildcards version in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his early seasons with Santos between 2009 and 2013. This SBC will be available until Feb. 27.

EA upgraded some of his skills, such as his Pace (+4), Shooting (+2), and his Defending (+1), while decreasing others, like his Passing (-6), Physical (-1), and Dribbling (-1), when compared to his 91-rated gold version.

You can further boost Flashback Neymar’s Shooting (+9), Passing (+8), and Dribbling (+1) if you apply the deadeye chemistry style, which are essential skills for his position, increasing their ratings to 94, 88, and 94, respectively.

If you want to get Neymar’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in two different squads: Seleção and Ligue 1. The first solution asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Brazilian player. The second one 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum, at least TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1.

This Flashback Neymar SBC costs around 266,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, 263,600 on Xbox, and 268,700 on PC if you build these squads from scratch. You’ll also receive a prime electrum players pack and a rare mixed players pack if you build both squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Seleção

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 86-rated Future Stars Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

86-rated Future Stars Juan Miranda (Real Betis) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) CDM: 83-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

83-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) LW: 87-rated Future Stars Darwin Núñez (Benfica)

87-rated Future Stars Darwin Núñez (Benfica) RW: 84-rated TOTW Marko Livaja (NHK Hajduk Split)

84-rated TOTW Marko Livaja (NHK Hajduk Split) ST: 87-rated Future Stars Gonçalo Matias Ramos (Benfica)

Ligue 1