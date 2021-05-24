How to complete Flashback Nainggolan SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 93-rated Flashback version of Radja Nainggolan from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, May 22. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Nainggolan’s second special card during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. He received a Rulebreakers card in October 2020. This Flashback version was added one day after the Team of the Season (TOTS) Serie A promo arrived and the SBC will be available until Friday, May 28. The Belgian star gained this Flashback version to celebrate his inclusion in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team’s TOTS.

EA has upgraded all of Nainggolan’s skills, including Defending (+16), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+2) when compared to his 85-rated Rulebreakers card. EA has also upgraded his skill moves from three-star to four-star, which makes Nainggolan a great box-to-box center midfielder.

You can further boost Flashback Nainggolan’s stats if you apply the correct chemistry style, which is the shadow in this case. It’ll take his Acceleration and Sprint Speed up to 97 ratings and maximize his Interceptions, Sliding Tackle, and Standing Tackle attributes.

If you want to complete the Flashback Nainggolan SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first segment asks for an 82-rated squad with a minimum of 80 chemistry, an Inform or TOTS player, and at least one Roma player. The second team must be an 83-rated with at least 75 chemistry, with one Inform or TOTS card, and one player from Belgium. The last solution requires an 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from the Serie A.

The Flashback Nainggolan SBC comes at a fair price. It costs around 255,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox but is a touch expensive on PC (around 295,000 FUT coins), which is still a good price to pay for an end-game level card like this.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Nainggolan SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Giallorossi

GK: David Soria 82-rated (Getafe)

David Soria 82-rated (Getafe) LB: Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CB: Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe)

Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe) RB: Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad) CDM: Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CDM: Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe)

Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe) LM: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RM: Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Youssef En-Nesyri 78-rated (Sevilla)

The Red Devils

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) CB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Baptiste Santamaria 79-rated (Freiburg)

Baptiste Santamaria 79-rated (Freiburg) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CM: Nabil Fekir 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Nabil Fekir 83-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) LW: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Gaëtan Laborde 84-rated (Montpellier)

Gaëtan Laborde 84-rated (Montpellier) ST: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

League Finesse