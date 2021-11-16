How to complete Flashback Morata SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA is celebrating his great performance at Real Madrid in the Adidas X16/X17 during the 2016-2017 season.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of Álvaro Borja Morata from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Morata’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his great performance with Real Madrid in the Adidas X16/X17 cleats during the 2016-2017 season. The SBC will be available until Saturday, Nov. 20.

EA has upgraded Morata’s Pace (+8), Shooting (+5), Passing (+5), Physical (+5), Defending (+4), and Defending (+4) when compared to his 83-rated gold version card. The devs didn’t upgrade his five-star skill moves or four-star weak foot, though.

You can further boost Flashback Morata’s Dribbling (+7), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5) if you apply the engine chemistry style, which will make his skills more balanced, leaving only his Defending with a low 35 rating.

This Flashback Morata is a pretty balanced card and costs around 77,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 88,0500 on Xbox, and 83,500 on PC. Even though this card is untradable and you can find similar cards on the market, the fact that it’s a Flashback version makes it more interesting than just a gold item.

If you want to complete the Flashback Morata SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Past and Present and La Furia Roja. The first squad needs to be 83-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from both Real Madrid and Piemonte Calcio. The second solution asks for an 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Spain.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Álvaro Morata SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Past and Present

GK: Unai Simón 82-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Simón 82-rated (Athletic Club) LB: Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Dakonam Djené 81-rated (Getafe)

Dakonam Djené 81-rated (Getafe) CB: Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: TOTW Julián Álvarez 84-rated (River Plate)

TOTW Julián Álvarez 84-rated (River Plate) LM: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla) CM: Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis)

Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis) RM: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: Álvaro Borja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

La Furia Roja