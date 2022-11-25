How to complete Flashback Messi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This is the lowest-rated but most accessible Messi card in the game right now.

After Argentina’s loss against Saudi Arabia this week, EA released an 87-rated Flashback version of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This special card is available through a themed squad-building challenge.

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career and following the start of the World Cup, EA honored Messi’s debut in the FIFA World Cup of 2006, when Argentina won against the Ivory Coast.

This Flashback version is Messi’s lowest-rated card so far. He also has a 92-rated Player of the Month (POTM) and a 94-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version. Most of his skills decreased compared to his original 91-rated gold version.

The devs only increased his Pace (+9) and Defending (+1), while lowering his Shooting (-8), Passing (-4), Dribbling (-2), and Physical (-1) for this Flashback card.

This SBC requests four different squads: PSG, Argentina, Top Form, and Ligue 1. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 84-rated squad with at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Small gold players pack Argentina 85-rated squad plus no less than one player from Argentina. Small prime gold players pack Top Form 87-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare mixed players pack Ligue 1 87-rated squad and a minimum of one player from Ligue 1. Rare electrum players pack

Building these squads from scratch will cost you from around 323,400 to 340,900 FUT coins. Since you have until Dec. 2 to turn in the solutions, you can craft some cards and save some FUT coins.

Here’s the list with the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Lionel Messi SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Lionel Messi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

PSG

GK: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 85-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

85-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) CM: 84-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Fabián Ruíz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruíz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 82-rated Antony dos Santos (Manchester United)

82-rated Antony dos Santos (Manchester United) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 85-rated Paul Pogba (Juventus)

Argentina

GK: 85-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

85-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) LB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RB: 85-rated Paul Pogba (Juventus)

85-rated Paul Pogba (Juventus) CM: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CM: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) RW: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

86-rated Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) LB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CDM: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) LW: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: 86-rated TOTW James Maddison (Leicester City)

86-rated TOTW James Maddison (Leicester City) ST: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Ligue 1