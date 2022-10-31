How to complete Flashback Medel SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build two squads to get this special card.

Gary Medel from Bologna received a 86-rated Flashback version today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It’s available as the reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

EA releases Flashback versions to highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career, but in Medel’s case, it’s celebrating his inclusion in FIFA 20 FUT Ultimate Scream.

EA made a massive upgrade to all of Medel’s skills, including his Pace (+22), Passing (+20), Shooting (+18), Defending (+13), Physical (+11), and Dribbling (+10) compared to his 73-rated silver card. His skills ratings now range from 68 to 87.

We recommend you apply the shadow chemistry style when using this Flashback card in your team. It will further improve his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7) and raise them to 86 and 92, respectively.

You’ll have to complete three squads to earn Flashback Medel: Serie A, Top Form, and 84-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and rewards for each segment.

SBC Conditions Reward Serie A 82-rated team with at least one player with an overall rating of 84 minimum, and plus one player Serie A. Small electrum players pack Top Form 83-rated squad and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Gold pack 84-rated Squad 84-rated team with at least one player with an overall rating of 86 minimum and one with 85 minimum. Small prime electrum players pack

Building these squads from scratch will cost you from around 63,600 to 65,000 FUT coins. Since you have one week, until Nov. 7, to turn in the solutions, you can craft cards and save some FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Gary Medel SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Gary Medel SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Serie A

GK: 80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: 82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CB: 80-rated Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg)

80-rated Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: 82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton) RB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus)

80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus) CDM: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CAM: 80-rated Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo)

80-rated Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo) CAM: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 80-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta)

80-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta) ST: 80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen)

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CDM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 84-rated TOTW Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad)

84-rated TOTW Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) LM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) RM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) ST: 81-rated Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

84-rated Squad