How to complete Flashback Matuidi SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a Flashback 95-rated version of Blaise Matuidi from Inter Miami on Sunday, Aug. 30. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
This is the third special card that Matuidi has received in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The Flashback card celebrates his 2012-13 season with Paris Saint-Germain. EA upgraded his weak foot and skill moves from two to three stars and boosted all of Matuidi’s stats, including Dribbling (+4), Passing (+4), Pace (+3), Physical (+3), and Defending (+3), when compared to his 92-rated Storyline version that was added in June.
Although this is one of the best center defensive midfielders at this stage of Ultimate Team, you can still boost it with the correct chemistry style. Either the basic or anchor style is ideal to enhance Flashback Matuidi’s skills.
If you want to complete Flashback Matuidi SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one French player in it. This SBC costs around 70,000 FUT coins at the moment and it’s available until Sept. 9.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Matuidi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Benjamin Lecomte 82-rated (Monaco)
- LB: José Fonte 81-rated (Lille)
- CB: Thilo Kehrer 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- RB: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)
- CDM: Cesc Fàbregas 81-rated (Monaco)
- LM: James Milner 81-rated(Liverpool)
- RM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- CM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)
- RM: Jesús Corona 81-rated (Porto)
- ST: Bafétimbi Gomis 81-rated (Al-Hilal)