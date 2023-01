How to complete Flashback Mané SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané received a 90-rated Flashback version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise. With the new Team of the Year (TOTY) names revealed, EA is celebrating Mané’s inclusion in the FIFA 20 TOTY edition.

When you compare this Flashback card to Mané’s 89-rated gold version, he had all of his skill ratings increased, including his Passing (+6), Physical (+6), Shooting (+5), Defending (+5), Pace (+4), and Dribbling (+4).

There are four different squads needed to complete this Flashback Mané SBC: FC Bayern München, Bundesliga, 87-rated Squad, and 88-rated Squad. Here are each condition and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward FC Bayern München 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bayern Munich. Small gold players pack Bundesliga 85-rated squad that has no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, plus one French player. Small prime gold players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare gold players pack 88-rated Squad Just an 88-rated squad. Rare electrum players pack

You’ll spend around 568,550 FUT coins on consoles and 628,050 on PC if you build these four squads from scratch. This Flashback SBC will expire after Feb. 27, so you have until next week to complete everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Sadio Mané SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

FC Bayern München

GK: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 86-rated TOTW Joselu Sanmartín (RCD Espanyol)

86-rated TOTW Joselu Sanmartín (RCD Espanyol) CB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) RB: 82-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) CDM: 84-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) RM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CAM: 82-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Bundesliga

GK: 86-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

86-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio) LB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CB: 86-rated TOTW Joselu Sanmartín (RCD Espanyol)

86-rated TOTW Joselu Sanmartín (RCD Espanyol) CB: 87-rated Rodri Hernández Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Hernández Cascante (Manchester City) RB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CDM: 86-rated Paulo Dybala (Roma)

86-rated Paulo Dybala (Roma) LM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) RM: 83-rated Fabián (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) ST: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) ST: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

87-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) LB: 88-rated TOTW Paulo Dybala (Roma)

88-rated TOTW Paulo Dybala (Roma) CB: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) RB: 88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 88-rated TOTW Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

88-rated TOTW Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) CAM: 88-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

88-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) ST: 87-rated Rodri Henández Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Henández Cascante (Manchester City) ST: 88-rated Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

88-rated Squad