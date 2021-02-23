How to complete Flashback Kroos SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA added this card yesterday, but the SBC was only released today.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of Toni Kroos from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Kroos’ second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2017-2018 LaLiga season. The SBC will expire on March 15.

A new Flashback Player SBC is now available in #FUT. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/5kDkJJhZMp — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 23, 2021

EA mainly increased Kroos’ Pace (+24), while somewhat increasing his other skills, including Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+7), Physical (+7), and Defending (+5) when you compare this new card to his 88-rated gold version.

Flashback Kroos costs around 349,100 FUT coins on Xbox One, 352,700 on PlayStation 4, and 401,800 on PC. This is a fairly priced card considering his five-star weak foot and high skill stats.

If you want to complete the Flashback Kroos SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Bundesliga, LaLiga, and Top Form. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second squad asks for an 84-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from LaLiga. The third one needs an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Toni Kroos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Marseille) CB: Vitorino Hilton 83-rated (Montpellier)

Vitorino Hilton 83-rated (Montpellier) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RM: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

LaLiga

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) CM: Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) LW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Alex Meret 82-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 82-rated (Napoli) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

Top Form