How to complete Flashback Khedira SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Flashback version of Sami Khedira from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 today. This new card is obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) section in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Khedira’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate Khedira’s 2012-2013 season with Real Madrid. The German midfielder played in 25 La Liga matches that season, contributing with three goals and two assists, according to Transfermarkt’s database. You’ll have seven days to complete this SBC since it’ll expire on Nov. 26.

EA has massively boosted all of Khedira’s stats, including Pace (+31), Physical (+11), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+8), and Defending (+8), when you compare this new card to Khedira’s 81-rated gold version. This Flashback version is much better because EA gave a much needed upgrade to Khedira’s Acceleration and Sprint Speed.

This SBC costs around 145,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and 160,000 FUT coins on PC at the moment. The SBC is a touch overpriced and this card won’t be as good in one month and you’ll be stuck with an untradeable item. That said, we’d recommend you to do this SBC only if you have a lot of FUT coins, fodder, or are simply a fan of Khedira.

If you want to complete Flashback Khedira SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one player from Real Madrid and other from Piemonte Calcio, and at least one Inform. The second team must be 86-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one German player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Khedira SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Past and present

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 84-rated (West Ham United)

Łukasz Fabiański 84-rated (West Ham United) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: José Luis Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luis Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Kepa Arribazalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arribazalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) CM: Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Bétis)

Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

86-rated squad