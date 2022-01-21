How to complete Flashback Kane SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have a whole month to get this card.

EA has added a 93-rated Flashback version of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Kane already has a 91-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his inclusion in the FIFA 18 Team of the Year edition. The SBC will be available for a whole month, until Feb. 21.

He has generally balanced skills with ratings ranging from 86 to 94, except for his 51-rated Defending, which isn’t too important since he’s a striker. The devs mainly increased his Pace (+18), while somewhat upgrading his Dribbling (+5), Passing (+4), Defending (+4), Physical (+3), and Shooting (+3) when compared to his 90-rated gold version card.

You can further boost Flashback Kane’s Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5) if you apply the engine chemistry style, which are essential skills for his position, increasing their ratings to above 90.

If you want to get Kane’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in four different squads: The HurriKane, The Three Lions, Premier League, and 88-Rated Squad.

SBC Conditions Reward The HurriKane 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Tottenham Hotspur. Small rare mixed players pack The Three Lions 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. Premium mixed players pack Premier League 86-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Premier League. Small rare gold players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated with 55 chemistry minimum. Prime gold players pack

This Flashback Kane SBC costs around 436,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 431,200 on Xbox, and 439,800 on PC if you build these squads from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Harry Kane SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

The HurriKane

GK: 83-rated TOTW Walter Benítez (OGC Nice)

83-rated TOTW Walter Benítez (OGC Nice) CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CDM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CDM: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) LM: 82-rated Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

82-rated Diogo Jota (Liverpool) RM: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Manchester City)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Manchester City) CAM: 82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

The Three Lions

GK: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)

83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley) LB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CDM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) CDM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CAM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CAM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CAM: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 86-rated TOTW André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Premier League

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 86-rated TOTW André Silva (RB Leipzig)

86-rated TOTW André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) LM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) RM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

88-rated Squad