How to complete Flashback Isco SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This card will be available until June 3.

EA added today a 93-rated Flashback version of Isco Suárez from Real Madrid by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This SBC was added to the game’s menu on May 13.

Flashback cards celebrates Suárez’s 94-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version from FIFA 18. This Flashback version has much better skill ratings than the old TOTS one. So far, Isco hasn’t received a TOTS card in FIFA 22.

EA made some generous increases to all of Isco’s skills when you compare this Flashback card with his original 83-rated gold card, including his Pace (+23), Shooting (+14), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+12), and Passing (+11).

Isco has high skills, except for his 50-rated Defending, but at this late stage of the game, they aren’t something out of this world. You can elevate his Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5) if you apply the hawk chemistry style and raise their ratings to 95, 97, and 87, respectively.

What you need to do

In order to get Flashback Isco, you’ll have to build three squads: Real Madrid, Spain, and LaLiga. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the Flashback card:

SBC Conditions Reward Real Madrid 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. Prime mixed players pack Spain 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player. Jumbo premium gold players pack LaLiga 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one LaLiga card. Small rare gold players pack

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 297,050 to 323,050 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be live until June 3, which should be enough time to craft cards and spend fewer FUT coins to complete the requirements for this squad-building challenge.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Flashback Isco Suárez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Real Madrid

GK: 83-rated André Onana (Ajax)

83-rated André Onana (Ajax) LB: 83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Spain

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid)

89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CF: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 91-rated TOTS Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal)

LaLiga