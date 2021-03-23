How to complete Flashback Hernández SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until March 30 to build two squads.

EA Sports added a 91-rated Flashback version of Javier Hernández from Los Angeles Galaxy to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Hernández’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2015-2016 Bundesliga season. The SBC will expire on March 30.

A new Flashback Squad Building Challenge is now live in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/vBlcYN2JSu — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 23, 2021

EA greatly upgrated all of Hernández’s skills, including Pace (+18), Dribbling (+13), Passing (+13), Shooting (+12), Physical (+12), and Defending (+13) when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version. He also has a three-star weak foot and skill moves.

You can maximize his Acceleration, Finishing, and Volleys by applying the hunter chemistry style to increase his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+4). This will bring something special to the player’s performance regarding his skill set.

Flashback Hernández costs around 79,900 FUT coins on Xbox One, 87,350 on PlayStation 4, and 99,700 on PC. This card is fairly priced for his general stats and skills, as well as the possibility to make strong links with great players like 87-rated Record Breaker Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC and 86-rated Player Moments Jonathan dos Santos from Los Angeles Galaxy.

If you want to complete the Flashback Hernández SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Rising Star and League Finesse. The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Mexico. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Javier Hernández SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rising Star

GK: Guillermo Ochoa 79-rated (América)

Guillermo Ochoa 79-rated (América) LB: Emerson de Souza 78-rated (Barcelona)

Emerson de Souza 78-rated (Barcelona) CB: David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal)

David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal) CB: Sokratis Papastathopoulos 79-rated (Olympiakos)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos 79-rated (Olympiakos) RB: Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United)

Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United) CDM: Luiz Gustavo 80-rated (Manchester City)

Luiz Gustavo 80-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United)

Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United) CAM: Gabriel Pires 79-rated (Benfica)

Gabriel Pires 79-rated (Benfica) CAM: Giuliano de Paula 80-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Giuliano de Paula 80-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: João Pedro 79-rated (Watford)

League Finesse

GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Sven Bender 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sven Bender 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

