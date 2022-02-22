How to complete Flashback Griezmann SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A Flashback version of Atlético Madrid’s striker Antoine Griezmann has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s database today.

This 90-rated card is Griezmann’s first special card in the game other than his 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version that was introduced in December 2021. This Flashback item celebrates Griezmann’s performances with Atlético Madrid in the 2015-2016 UEFA Champions League. The French superstar scored seven goals in that competition and helped his club finish as the runners-up.

EA greatly boosted all of Griezmann’s stats, including Pace (+9), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+5), Physical (+5), and Passing (+3), when you compare this Flashback card with his original 85-rated gold card. The devs also upgraded his weak foot from three stars to four stars and changed his attacking work rate from medium to high.

Being French and playing in LaLiga, Griezmann can be paired with a lot of quality players, such as any version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris-Saint Germain, Zinedine Zidane, Team of the Year (TOTY) N’golo Kanté from Chelsea, and Future Stars Pedri from Barcelona.

The SBC costs around 406,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, 417,250 on Xbox, and 414,900 FUT coins on PC if you build all five required squads from scratch. If you don’t have the resources to complete it right now, there’s some time to craft cards since the SBC won’t expire until March 1.

Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Flashback Griezmann SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Los Colchoneros 82-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum, plus one Inform and at least one player from Atlético Madrid. Small electrum players pack Les Bleus 84-rated squad with 75 team chemistry minimum and at least one French player in it. Premium mixed players pack Top form 84-rated squad with 70 team chemistry minimum and at least one Inform. Premium electrum players pack LaLiga 85-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga in it. Prime electrum players pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum. Premium gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Griezmann SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Los Colchoneros

GK: 82-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) LB: 83-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: 80-rated Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 79-rated TOTW Gerrit Holtmann (VfL Bochum)

79-rated TOTW Gerrit Holtmann (VfL Bochum) CM: 81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) RM: 80-rated Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg)

80-rated Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

Les Bleus

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CAM: 82-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

82-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 86-rated TOTW Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

LaLiga

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CDM: 83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CAM: 83-rated Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona)

83-rated Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) ST: 85-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated Squad