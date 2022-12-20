How to complete Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA released an 87-rated Flashback version of Cristiano Ronaldo on Dec. 16 into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as this year’s World Cup was reaching its end. This card is available through a themed squad-building challenge.

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career, and following the start of the World Cup, EA is looking back at Ronaldo’s debut in the FIFA World Cup of 2006, when he played for Portugal and won against Angola.

Since this card is lower-rated than his 90-rated gold version, this Flashback version had some skills increased while others were decreased. The devs boosted his Pace (+10) and Dribbling (+4) and reduced Ronaldo’s Shooting (-8), Passing (-3), Defending (-3), and Physicality (-2).

There are four different squads needed to complete this Flashback Ronaldo SBC: Portugal, 85-rated Squad, 87-rated Squad, and 88-rated Squad. Here are each condition and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Portugal 84-rated with at least one Portuguese player. Gold pack 85-rated Squad Just an 85-rated squad. Small prime gold players pack 87-rated Squad A team with a squad rating of 87 points. Rare electrum players pack 88-rated Squad Just an 88-rated squad. Mega Pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads, you’ll spend around 502,400 FUT coins on consoles and 492,450 on PC. This Flashback SBC will expire after Dec. 30, so you have until next week to complete everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Portugal

GK: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) LB: 85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) RB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CM: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RW: 83-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

83-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) ST: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

85-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) LB: 84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) CB: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) RB: 84-rated Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Carvajal (Real Madrid) CDM: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) RM: 85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CAM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) ST: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

87-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) LB: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CB: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RB: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) LM: 90-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

90-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) CM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CM: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) RM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Squad