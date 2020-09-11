How to complete Flashback Buffon SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a Flashback 97-rated version of Gianluigi Buffon from Piemonte Calcio today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the first special card that Buffon has received in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The Flashback version celebrates Buffon’s 2016-17 season with Piemonte Calcio. EA has massively boosted all of Buffon’s stats, including Speed (+26), Diving (+20), Handling (+19), Reflexes (+18), and Kicking (+16), when you compare this new card to Buffon’s 83-rated gold version.

This SBC comes at a cheap price, around 85,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, for a superb version of Buffon. If you want to complete Flashback Buffon SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Serie A. This SBC will expire on Sept. 18.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Buffon SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.