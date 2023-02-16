FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can relive the start of Mario Balotelli’s career with a new 88-rated Flashback version. The card is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise. EA has chosen to celebrate Balotelli’s early years when he played for Internazionale from 2007 to 2010.

The devs massively upgraded Balotelli’s Pace (+24) for this Flashback card while still greatly boosting his Physical (+13), Defending (+13), Dribbling (+9), Passing (+8), and Shooting (+7) when compared to his original 77-rated gold version.

You can apply the hunter chemistry style when you use the Flashback Balotelli card on your team to increase his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6), raising them to 98 and 94, respectively, and maximizing his Volleys and Penalties stats at the same time.

Flashback Balotelli is the final reward for completing two squads. The Italy segment asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one Italian player. The Top Form one requires an 84-rated team that has no less than one TOTW (Inform) card.

Both squads will cost around 81,000 to 86,900 FUT coins across platforms. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a small gold players pack and a premium electrum players pack on top of the Flashback Balotelli card.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Mario Balotelli SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Balotelli SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Italy

GK: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CB: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) LM: 83-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

83-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) CM: 82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Everton) CM: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) RM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) LW: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

Top Form