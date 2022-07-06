A 95-rated Flashback version of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool was added on July 2 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Flashback cards have been reminding FIFA fans of previous versions of the featured players. EA is celebrating his 88-rated Shapeshifter card from FIFA 20 released at beginning of 2020, since this promotion is currently live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Shapeshifters promotion offers upgraded player items with a different position from usual, and because of that, EA changed Alexander-Arnold’s position from a right-backer to a center-midfielder for this Flashback card.

This Alexander-Arnold already has several special versions. This Flashback card is the fifth and the highest-rated one in the game. He had his Shooting (+20), Physical (+18), Pace (+15), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+13), and Passing (+8) greatly increased compared to his original 87-rated gold card.

If you use this card in your team, you can apply the anchor chemistry style to further improve his Physical (+5), Pace (+4), and Defending (+4) skills. You’ll notice that Alexander-Arnold’s stats, such as his Sprint Speed, Interceptions, and Aggression will be maximized.

How to complete Flashback Alexander-Arnold SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to build three squads: England, Premier League, and Top Form. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the untradeable Flashback Richarlison card:

Squad Conditions Reward England 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and at least one English player. Small prime gold players pack Premier League 87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum plus at least one player from the Premier League. Rare mixed players pack Top form 88-rated squad with 45 team chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Prime gold players pack

Buying all the necessary cards for these segments will cost you around 507,100 FUT coins on PlayStation, 515,250 on Xbox, and 564,350 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. If you don’t have all the necessary cards to complete this SBC right now, it will only expire on July 9, so there’s some time to craft cards and spend less FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Trent Alexander-Arnold SBC at the time of writing, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

England

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) LB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CB: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CB: 89-rated Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

89-rated Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CDM: 86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) LW: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

Premier League

GK: 84-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)

84-rated David De Gea (Manchester United) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 93-rated Shapeshifters Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

93-rated Shapeshifters Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)

94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

Top Form