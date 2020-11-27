How to complete Flashback Agüero SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of Sergio Agüero from Manchester City to FIFA 21 today. This new card is obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) section in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This is Agüero’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate Khedira’s 2013-14 season with Manchester City. The Argentinian striker played in 23 La Liga matches that season, contributing with 17 goals and 10 assists, according to Transfermarkt’s database. You’ll have plenty of time to complete his SBC since it won’t expire until Dec. 27.
Although Flashback Agüero’s overall rating is worse compared to his 89-rated gold card, this new card fits the Ultimate Team meta because EA changed his stats. EA altered all of Agüero’s stats, including Pace (+10), Dribbling (+2), Physical (+1), Shooting (-5), and Passing (-2). Flashback Agüero will become a deadly striker if you apply the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace and Shooting skills.
This SBC costs around 442,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 480,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 500,000 FUT coins on PC at the moment. The SBC is a bit expensive, but we can’t deny that this is a game-changing card that will still be good in early 2021.
If you want to complete Flashback Agüero SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads, with the most expensive consisting of an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Agüero SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Top performance
- GK: Peter Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)
- LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City)
- CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- RB: Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United)
- CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- LM: Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RM: Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CAM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- ST: Alexander Lacazette 83-rated (Arsenal)
La Albiceleste
- GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)
- LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)
- CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)
- CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)
- RB: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)
- CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)
- CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)
- LM: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)
- RM: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CAM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Internazionale)
The Citizens
- GK: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)
- CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)
- RB: Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CM: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)
- LW: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RW: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)
- ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)
Premier League
- GK: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)
- LB: Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool)
- CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)
- CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)
- RB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)
- CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)
- CDM: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)
- CAM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- CAM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)
- ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)