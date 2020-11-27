How to complete Flashback Agüero SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This Flashback version of Agüero has everything needed to be one of the best strikers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team so far.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of Sergio Agüero from Manchester City to FIFA 21 today. This new card is obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) section in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Agüero’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate Khedira’s 2013-14 season with Manchester City. The Argentinian striker played in 23 La Liga matches that season, contributing with 17 goals and 10 assists, according to Transfermarkt’s database. You’ll have plenty of time to complete his SBC since it won’t expire until Dec. 27.

Although Flashback Agüero’s overall rating is worse compared to his 89-rated gold card, this new card fits the Ultimate Team meta because EA changed his stats. EA altered all of Agüero’s stats, including Pace (+10), Dribbling (+2), Physical (+1), Shooting (-5), and Passing (-2). Flashback Agüero will become a deadly striker if you apply the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace and Shooting skills.

Throwing it back to that 2013/14 Premier League season 😍#BlackFriday Squad Building Challenge available in #FUT21 now pic.twitter.com/04UHmd2fmr — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 27, 2020

This SBC costs around 442,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 480,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 500,000 FUT coins on PC at the moment. The SBC is a bit expensive, but we can’t deny that this is a game-changing card that will still be good in early 2021.

If you want to complete Flashback Agüero SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads, with the most expensive consisting of an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Agüero SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top performance

GK: Peter Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Peter Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United)

Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Alexander Lacazette 83-rated (Arsenal)

La Albiceleste

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) LM: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) RM: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Internazionale)

The Citizens

GK: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) RB: Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) LW: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RW: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

Premier League