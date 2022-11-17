How to complete FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You can get up to five player packs as a reward.

EA added today a Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) themed around the ongoing FIFA World Cup in-game.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week, EA picked some upcoming matches from the FIFA World Cup.

The challenges ask for more than the usual special player item SBC, though. The squads normally only need a certain rating, chemistry, and players from a club or league. Marquee Matchups squads, however, will also ask for silver cards, rare cards, or several players from the same club.

For example, the Belgium vs. Canada squad requires a 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a maximum of four players from the same nation, at least two gold cards, two rare cards, and one from Belgium and Canada. Those who complete it will be rewarded with one small prime gold players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 24, to complete four squads: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Uruguay vs. Korea Republic, Belgium vs. Canada, and Portugal vs. Ghana.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Qatar vs. Ecuador 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five different leagues, five players from the same club, and at least one player from Ecuador. Small gold players packs Uruguay vs. Korea Republic 72-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, three nationalities, and one player from both Uruguay and South Korea. Mixed players pack Belgium vs. Canada 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a maximum of four players from the same nation, at least two gold cards, two rare cards, and one from Belgium and Canada. Small prime gold players pack Portugal vs. Ghana 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, three players from the same league, three clubs, and one from both Portugal and Ghana. Prime electrum players pack

You’ll spend around 18,450 to 20,650 FUT coins to build every segment together if you don’t have all the necessary cards. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a rare mixed players pack.

Here is the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Qatar vs. Ecuador

GK: 79-rated Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

79-rated Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) CB: 63-rated Mihajlo Ivancevic (Odense BK)

63-rated Mihajlo Ivancevic (Odense BK) CB: 77-rated Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

77-rated Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) CB: 61-rated Kristian Dirks Riis (Lyngby BK)

61-rated Kristian Dirks Riis (Lyngby BK) LWB: 61-rated Edgar Lastre (Libertadores)

61-rated Edgar Lastre (Libertadores) RWB: 60-rated Connor Brown (Barrow)

60-rated Connor Brown (Barrow) CM: 54-rated Lucas Hey (Lyngby BK)

54-rated Lucas Hey (Lyngby BK) CM: 75-rated Remko Pasveer (Ajax)

75-rated Remko Pasveer (Ajax) CM: 62-rated Zico Buurmeester (AZ)

62-rated Zico Buurmeester (AZ) ST: 60-rated Max Fenger (Odense BK)

60-rated Max Fenger (Odense BK) ST: 77-rated Burak Yılmaz (Fortuna Sittard)

Uruguay vs. Korea Republic

GK: 75-rated Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

75-rated Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv) LB: 61-rated Joachim Soltvedt (Sarpsborg 08)

61-rated Joachim Soltvedt (Sarpsborg 08) CB: 64-rated Eirik Haugan (Molde FK)

64-rated Eirik Haugan (Molde FK) CB: 64-rated Ulrik Fredriksen (FK Haugesund)

64-rated Ulrik Fredriksen (FK Haugesund) RB: 79-rated Erik Lamela (Sevilla)

79-rated Erik Lamela (Sevilla) LM: 79-rated Daniel Wass (Brøndby IF)

79-rated Daniel Wass (Brøndby IF) CM: 77-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

77-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) CM: 62-rated Odin Thiago Holm (Vålerenga Fotball)

62-rated Odin Thiago Holm (Vålerenga Fotball) RM: 79-rated Maxence Caqueret (Lyon)

79-rated Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) ST: 61-rated Erlend Hustad (FK Jerv)

61-rated Erlend Hustad (FK Jerv) ST: 62-rated Keun Ho Lee (Daegu FC)

Belgium vs. Canada

GK: 79-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma)

79-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma) CB: 72-rated Pietro Ceccaroni (Venezia)

72-rated Pietro Ceccaroni (Venezia) CB: 72-rated Andrea Cistana (Brescia)

72-rated Andrea Cistana (Brescia) CB: 62-rated Botond Balogh (Parma)

62-rated Botond Balogh (Parma) LM: 63-rated Andor Bolyki (Hallescher FC)

63-rated Andor Bolyki (Hallescher FC) CM: 59-rated Damiano Pecile (Venezia)

59-rated Damiano Pecile (Venezia) CM: 67-rated Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia)

67-rated Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) RM: 80-rated Martin Dúbravka (Manchester United)

80-rated Martin Dúbravka (Manchester United) LF: 80-rated Edgar Badia (Elche CF)

80-rated Edgar Badia (Elche CF) RF: 80-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz)

80-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz) ST: 63-rated Giuseppe Di Serio (Perugia)

Portugal vs. Ghana