How to complete February POTM Kvaratskhelia SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) for February is Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He received an 88-rated POTM version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on March 10 via a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players that EA selects each month. Kvaratskhelia got the most votes out of the list of names such as Di María, Osimhen, Baschirotto, and Miranchuk.

The devs made a great upgrade to Kvaratskhelia’s Shooting (+14), Passing (+12), Physical (+12), Defending (+9), Dribbling (+9), and Pace (+9) when comparing this new POTM card to his original 74-rated silver version.

You’ll only have to turn in an 84-rated squad with at least one player from the Serie A. If you buy the 11 cards for it, you’ll spend around 54,500 to 61,000 FUT coins across the available platforms.

You’ll have a whole month to turn in everything before the SBC expires on April 10, so time shouldn’t be a problem since the SBC only requires one squad.

Here is the cheapest solution, at time of writing, to complete POTM Khvicha Kvaratskhelia SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Kvaratskhelia SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team