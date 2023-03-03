Gabriel Veiga from RC Celta was elected the best player from LaLiga in February in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which awarded him an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly. Veiga was the most voted among names such as De Jong, Camavinga, and Sancet for the best LaLiga player of February.

Veiga’s Defending (+31), Shooting (+27), Passing (+27), Physical (+27), Dribbling (+23), and Pace (+18) were extremely increased when compared to his 61-rated bronze card, raising all of them to 71 to 89.

This LaLiga POTM SBC requires two different segments: Spain and LaLiga. The first one asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one Spanish player, while the second requires an 83-rated squad plus one player from LaLiga.

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads, you’ll spend around 35,500 to 38,600 FUT coins across the platforms. Each squad also rewards players with their own player pack, so you’ll earn a mall electrum players pack and a small gold players pack.

The SBC will be available for one whole month, until April 3, for players to complete. You can use this time to craft as many cards as you can and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Gabri Veiga SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete February POTM Gabri Veiga SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Spain

GK: 81-rated Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

81-rated Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) LB: 81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) CB: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) CB: 81-rated Marc Bartra (Trabzonspor)

81-rated Marc Bartra (Trabzonspor) RB: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen) RM: 81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale)

81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale) ST: 80-rated Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

LaLiga