How to complete Feb. 16’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA gamers can stock up on fodder with the new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) that was added today to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This is a great opportunity to get several player packs.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Feb. 23, to complete four squads: Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, PSG vs. LOSC Lille, Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club, and Spurs vs. West Ham.

The Marquee Matchups SBC asks for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club squad, for example, asks for a 76-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than five clubs, five players from the same nation, plus a minimum of one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club. The reward for this segment is a jumbo premium gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen 72-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least two different nationalities, and one German player. Small prime electrum players pack PSG vs. LOSC Lille 74-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than one rare card, two players from the same league, and two players from Ligue 1. Premium electrum players pack Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club 76-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than five clubs, five players from the same nation, plus a minimum of one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club. Jumbo premium gold pack Spurs vs. West Ham 78-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no less than one rare card, three leagues, no less than three rare cards, and one player from both West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Prime mixed players pack

If you build these four squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 27,000 to 28,750 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on. If you turn in all the segments, you’ll also receive a premium gold players pack as a bonus.

Here’s the list of all the cheapest solutions to complete Feb. 16’s Marquee Matchups SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Feb. 16’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen

GK: 62-rated Rafal Leszczynski (Śląsk Wrocław)

62-rated Rafal Leszczynski (Śląsk Wrocław) CB: 63-rated Kamil Kruk (PGE Stal Mielec)

63-rated Kamil Kruk (PGE Stal Mielec) CB: 63-rated Kyrylo Petrov (Korona Kielce)

63-rated Kyrylo Petrov (Korona Kielce) CB: 63-rated Henrik Castegren (Lechia Gdańsk)

63-rated Henrik Castegren (Lechia Gdańsk) LM: 62-rated Kacper Sezonienko (Lechia Gdańsk)

62-rated Kacper Sezonienko (Lechia Gdańsk) CM: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayer Leverkusen)

80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: 81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen) RM: 63-rated Dawid Kocyła (Wisła Płock)

63-rated Dawid Kocyła (Wisła Płock) LF: 79-rated Lucas Zelarayán (Colombus Crew)

79-rated Lucas Zelarayán (Colombus Crew) RF: 74-rated Karol Świderski (Charlotte)

74-rated Karol Świderski (Charlotte) ST: 63-rated Marko Kolar (Wisła Płock)

PSG vs. LOSC Lille

GK: 61-rated David Richards (Crewe Alexandra)

61-rated David Richards (Crewe Alexandra) CB: 81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale)

81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale) CB: 58-rated Cian Harries (Swindon Town)

58-rated Cian Harries (Swindon Town) CB: 80-rated Jonathan Clauss (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Jonathan Clauss (Olympique de Marseille) CDM: 58-rated Sam Bowen (Newport County)

58-rated Sam Bowen (Newport County) CDM: 80-rated Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig)

80-rated Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig) LM: 79-rated Ismaily Gonçalves (Lille)

79-rated Ismaily Gonçalves (Lille) RM: 60-rated Lachlan Brook (Crewe Alexandra)

60-rated Lachlan Brook (Crewe Alexandra) CAM: 81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) ST: 59-rated Joel Mumbongo (Tranmere Rovers)

59-rated Joel Mumbongo (Tranmere Rovers) ST: 62-rated Nick Townsend (Newport County)

Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club

GK: 75-rated Vladimir Stojkovic (Al Fayha)

75-rated Vladimir Stojkovic (Al Fayha) LB: 77-rated Eduardo “Pepê” Cossa (Porto)

77-rated Eduardo “Pepê” Cossa (Porto) CB: 75-rated Hyeon Soo Jang (Al Hilal)

75-rated Hyeon Soo Jang (Al Hilal) CB: 75-rated Josip Šutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

75-rated Josip Šutalo (Dinamo Zagreb) RB: 75-rated João Mário Neto Lopes (Porto)

75-rated João Mário Neto Lopes (Porto) CM: 75-rated Salman Al Faraj (Al Hilal)

75-rated Salman Al Faraj (Al Hilal) CM: 76-rated Marko Grujić (Porto)

76-rated Marko Grujić (Porto) CM: 77-rated Ander Capa (Athletic Club)

77-rated Ander Capa (Athletic Club) LW: 75-rated Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira (Al Hilal)

75-rated Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira (Al Hilal) RW: 78-rated André Carrillo (Al Hilal)

78-rated André Carrillo (Al Hilal) ST: 75-rated Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Spurs vs. West Ham