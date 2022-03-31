How to complete Fantasy Medina SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by turning in two squads.

EA has made another addition to the Fantasy promotion today with an 87-rated version of Facundo Medina from RC Lens in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players can get their hands on this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge in the game.

The featured players in this promotion can receive up to three +1 overall upgrades if they meet a couple of conditions based on their domestic league matches. After April 1, EA will follow the next 15 games and evaluate if the players will get the increase.

This new version got a great upgrade to all of the skills. The devs increased his Passing (+17), Defending (+14), Physical (+12), Dribbling (+11), Pace (+9), and Shooting (+7). If you apply the shadow chemistry style, it will boost Medina Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), which are essential if you play with him as a center-back.

You’ll have to complete two squads to get this Fantasy version of Medina: Argentina and Ligue 1. These segments will reward players who complete them, respectively, with a premium mixed players pack and a rare mixed players pack besides the Fantasy Medina card.

The first one requires an 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Argentina. The second one asks for an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Ligue 1.

If you turn in both solutions, you’ll spend around 178,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 182,650 on Xbox consoles, and 197,300 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This is the price if you build the squads from scratch, but you can also build the necessary cards.

This SBC will be available for one week, until April 7. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Fantasy Facundo Medina SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Argentina

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 86-rated Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

86-rated Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) RB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: 85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CAM: 87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Ligue 1