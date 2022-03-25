How to complete Fantasy Lo Celso’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card until April 1.

A new Fantasy set of objectives has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete them with an 87-rated version of Giovani Lo Celso from Villarreal.

This promotion will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players and will apply a +1 overall upgrade considering 15 games starting April 1. Every five games, EA will examine if they met a certain condition to get the upgrade.

New Fantasy FUT Player Objective

EA upgraded Lo Celso’s Physical (+7), Pace (+7), Shooting (+7), Defending (+6), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+4) if you look at his original 81-rated gold version.

These objectives will be available until April 1. After they expire, the card will be eligible for the +1 upgrades. To get this card, you’ll need to complete four objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings mode.

Here are all the four objectives you have to complete in order to get Fantasy Giovani Lo Celso: