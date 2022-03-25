How to complete Fantasy Lo Celso’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new Fantasy set of objectives has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete them with an 87-rated version of Giovani Lo Celso from Villarreal.
This promotion will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players and will apply a +1 overall upgrade considering 15 games starting April 1. Every five games, EA will examine if they met a certain condition to get the upgrade.
EA upgraded Lo Celso’s Physical (+7), Pace (+7), Shooting (+7), Defending (+6), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+4) if you look at his original 81-rated gold version.
These objectives will be available until April 1. After they expire, the card will be eligible for the +1 upgrades. To get this card, you’ll need to complete four objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings mode.
Here are all the four objectives you have to complete in order to get Fantasy Giovani Lo Celso:
- Midfield Support: Assist two goals using midfilders in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2,000 coins each (including subs).
- Outside the Box: Score two outside the box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2,000 coins each (including subs).
- Winning Work: Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2,000 coins each (including subs).
- Touch of Finesse: Score a finesse goal in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2,000 coins each (including subs).