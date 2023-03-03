How to complete Fantasy FUT Gouiri’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

He can now receive upgrades as he plays in the domestic league.

Amine Gouiri from Rennes is now eligible for Fantasy upgrades in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He received an 87-rated Fantasy version that players can get by completing a set of objectives in-game.

This promotion will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players and will apply a +1 overall upgrade once they achieve specific milestones, such as winning games, scoring, and defending goals.

This is Gouiri’s first special card in FIFA 23. He only had a 79-rated gold card that had its Defending (+27) massively increased while his Pace (+13), Physical (+11), Dribbling (+9), Passing (+9), and Shooting (+6) received a milder upgrade in comparison.

All four objectives must be completed in either the Squad Battles or the Rivals mode, depending on which one you prefer. They range from winning matches to assisting and scoring goals.

You’ll have until March 10 to complete all these tasks and earn this Fantasy version of Gouiri. Here are all the four objectives you have to complete to get Fantasy Amine Gouiri in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: