How to complete End of an Era Silver Stars Gauseth’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

He maintained his tradition of making faces even in his End of an Era version.

EA Sports added a new set of objectives today for a 74-rated Silver Stars version of Christian Gauseth from Mjøndalen IF in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This isn’t just a typical Silver Stars objectives player item, though. It’s also an End of an Era version. This card celebrates Gauseth’s career while giving players an upgraded version of his silver card in Ultimate Team.

Gauseth was famous in the FIFA community for playing around when taking his card pictures. You can check out his different versions in EA’s homage video below. He retired from Mjøndalen IF this year but played for Atla, Bryne, and Molde during his career.

Congrats on a great career to the #FUT headshot GOAT, @gauseth 😜 — A special new End of an Era Silver Stars Objectives Player is available now in #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/qJZrBm4AhB — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 15, 2021

This is Gauseth’s first and last special card in this edition of FIFA. The devs were generous and massively upgraded all of his skills when compared to his original 61-rated bronze card, especially his Pace (+43), Defending (+22), and Dribbling (+17).

All of Gauseth’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Gauseth’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Dec. 22. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn End of an Era Silver Stars Christian Gauseth: