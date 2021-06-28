How to complete End of an Era Sergio Ramos Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added two End of an Era versions of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 on June 25. You can choose between a 96-rated right-back and a 98-rated center-back and they’re obtainable after you complete six segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

The 35-year-old is leaving Real Madrid this month after spending 16 years on the team. Ramos has already said that he won’t retire, though. Instead, he’ll become a free agent. EA released these cards to celebrate his legacy with a Premium SBC version.

EA greatly increased 96-rated Ramos’ Pace (+23), Passing (+19), and Dribbling (+17), while still somewhat upgrading his other skills, including Shooting (+11), Physical (+4), and Defending (+4), when you compare this new card to his 89-rated gold version.

The 98-rared Ramos, on the other hand, had all of his skills generally boosted, including his Pace (+19), Shooting (+17), Dribbling (+16), Passing (+15), Physical (+13), and Defending (+10). Both cards are incredible and your choice will depend on your current playstyle, but we’d recommend getting the 98-rated version for his slightly better stats.

End of an Era Ramos has incredibly high stats, such as his 95-rated Passing and 94-rated Pace, while his other skills are all above 80. He also has three-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Defending (+5), Physical (+5), and Pace (+4), which will maximize several of his stats, such as Acceleration, Strength, and Standing and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 1,214,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 1,209,200 on Xbox, and 1,604,850 on PC. It’s a fair price for an amazing card that can also make perfect links with Portuguese players.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have until July 25 to turn in six squads: Rising Star, El ídolo del Bernabéu, La Furia Roja, League Legend, 87-Rated Squad, and 89-Rated Squad. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Sevilla. The second one needs to be an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and has to include one player from Real Madrid.

The third solution asks for an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Spain. The fourth one has to be an 86 with 60 chemistry minimum and include a player from LaLiga. The fifth segment must be an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. The sixth and last one requires just an 89-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete End of an Era Sergio Ramos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rising Star

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) CAM: Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla)

Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

El ídolo del Bernabéu

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Marlos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marlos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)

La Furia Roja

GK: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Mohamed Salah 90-rated (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah 90-rated (Liverpool) RB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CDM: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Gerard Moreno 90-rated (Villarreal)

League Legend

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) RB: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) LM: Steven Bergwijn 93-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 93-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RM: Lisandro López 89-rated (Boca Juniors)

Lisandro López 89-rated (Boca Juniors) ST: Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City)

87-Rated Squad

GK: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético Madrid) LB: Fabrizio Angileri 88-rated (River Plate)

Fabrizio Angileri 88-rated (River Plate) CB: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) LM: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) ST: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) ST: Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United)

89-Rated Squad