How to complete End of an Era Rooney SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s menu today. It’s an End of an Era 93-rated version of Wayne Rooney, a striker who used to play for Derby County.

The 39-year-old retired on Jan. 15 to become the club’s manager. EA released this card to celebrate his legacy with a Premium SBC version.

Rooney played most of his career on Manchester United and holds the title of record goalscorer for both United, where he scored 253 goals between 2004 and 2017, and the England national team with 53 goals.

Fare thee well, 👑



A new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge Player is now live in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/2pU2yRokxS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 2, 2021

EA has incredibly increased all of Rooney’s skills, including Pace (+34), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+15), Physical (+15), and Shooting (+14) when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version.

This massive upgrade transforms End of an Era Rooney into a spectacular card to use in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team because of his Acceleration, Agility, and Balance stats, which are all rated above 80. If you apply the engine chemistry style, most of his skills will be above 90.

This SBC costs around 373,750 FUT coins on PS4 and is a bit more expensive on Xbox One (378,900) and PC (433,900). But this is a fair price for such a good card with skills that go through the roof.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Rising Star, Legend in the Making, and Three Lion Kings. The first team asks for an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Manchester United. The third one must be an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from England.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete End of an Era Rooney SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rising Star

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) RB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CF: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Erling Braut Håland 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Legend in the Making

GK: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Angelo Ogbonna 84-rated (West Ham)

Angelo Ogbonna 84-rated (West Ham) CB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) RB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham) RM: Pepe 82-rated (Porto)

Pepe 82-rated (Porto) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Three Lion Kings