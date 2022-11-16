How to complete End of an Era Ribéry SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Franck Ribéry received a 90-rated End of an Era version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Nov. 15 that you can get your hands on through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

EA added this upgraded End of an Era version of Ribéry to celebrate his 21-year career. Ribéry played for clubs like Galatasaray, Bayern Munich, and Fiorentina before joining Salernitana. He retired in October but agreed to stay with Salernitana as a technical collaborator.

The devs mainly upgraded Ribéry’s Pace (+21), Physical (+17), and Shooting (+13), while generally increasing his Dribbling (+8), Passing (+6), and Defending (+5) when compared to his 77-rated original gold version.

To get this End of an Era Ribéry card, players must complete four different squads: FC Bayern München, France, 87-Rated squad, and 88-rated Squad. Here are each segment, their conditions, and respective rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward FC Bayern München 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bayern Munich. Premium gold pack France 85-rated squad plus one French player. Jumbo premium gold pack 87-rated Squad Squad rating of 87 points minimum. Rare electrum players pack 88-rated Squad Squad rating of 88 points minimum. Mega pack

The price for these four squads together will amount to around 487,050 FUT coins on consoles and around 482,150 FUT coins on PC. That’s fair for so many segments and considering you can spend less by using fodder and building cards.

You’ll have until Nov. 29 before this End of an Era SBC expires. Here are each of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Franck Ribéry SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

FC Bayern München

GK: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto)

84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto) CB: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) RB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CDM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CDM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CAM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CAM: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 86-rated TOTW James Maddison (Leicester City)

France

GK: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: 84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) CB: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) LM: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CM: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) RM: 84-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

84-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) CAM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) ST: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) ST: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

87-rated Squad

GK: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 88-rated World Cup Jorge Campos (HERO)

88-rated World Cup Jorge Campos (HERO) CB: 84-rated Rafael Leão (Milan)

84-rated Rafael Leão (Milan) RB: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayner Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayner Munich) CM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CM: 88-rated RTTK Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated RTTK Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) ST: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

88-rated Squad