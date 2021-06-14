How to complete End of an Era Piszczek SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is a great card to mark the end of more than a decade on Borrusia Dortmund.

EA Sports added an End of an Era 93-rated version of Łukasz Piszczek, a right-back who plays for Borussia Dortmund, to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu today.

The 36-year-old will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga’s 2020-2021 season after 11 years on the team to move to his childhood club, LKS Goczalkowice. EA released this card to celebrate his legacy with a Premium SBC version.

EA mainly increased Lars’ Pace (+22) while still generously upgrading his other skills, including Dribbling (+18), Passing (+13), Physical (+13), Shooting (+13), and Defending (+11), when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.

End of an Era Piszczekr is a balanced card with high skills, such as his 94-rated Pace and 92-rated Defending, while his other skills are all above 80. He also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Defending (+6), Pace (+4), and Physical (+7), which will maximize several of his stats, such as Sprint Speed, Strength, and Standing and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 217,700 FUT coins on PS4, 222,7000 on Xbox One, and 261,5500 on PC. It’s a fair price for an amazing card that can also make strong links with great players like 98-rated TOTS Lewandowski, 96-rated TOTS Sancho, and 95-rated TOTS Haaland.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have until June 18 to turn in two squads: Der BVB and Bundesliga. The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Borrusia Dortmund. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one player from Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete End of an Era Lars Łukasz Piszczek SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Der BVB

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Raphaël Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CAM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Bundesliga