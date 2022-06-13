How to complete End of an Era Noble SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get a 93-rated End of an Era Mark Noble from West Ham version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available as reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version of FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. In Noble’s case, he left West Ham and ended his 24-year-old career in soccer.

Noble has incredibly high skill ratings, all ranging from 85 to 96. Compared to his 75-rated gold version, EA boosted Noble’s Pace (+51), Defending (+21), Passing (+20), Dribbling (+20), Physical (+20), and Shooting (+18) were greatly increased.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the anchor chemistry style to increase End of an Era Noble’s Physical (+6), Pace (+5), and Defending (+4). Doing so will maximize his Interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

This End of an Era SBC asks for two squads: England and Premier League. The first segment asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. The second one must be an 87-rated team with 50 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League.

Building these two solutions will cost you around 215,200 to 228,650 FUT coins across all available platforms. Those who complete both squads will also receive a premium electrum players pack and a rare mixed players pack besides the End of an Era Noble.

You have until July 13 to complete this SBC. Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Mark Noble SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

England

GK: 92-rated TOTS Mike Maignan (Milan)

92-rated TOTS Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 83-rated Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)

83-rated Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CDM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) LM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) RM: 83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Premier League