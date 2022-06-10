How to complete End of an Era Juan Mata’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Juan Manuel Mata from Manchester United received a 93-rated End of an Era version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed set of objectives in-game.

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are about to retire. EA releases an upgraded version in FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. Mata had a 16-year career, playing for Valencia, Chelsea, and Manchester United until he retired in May 2022.

Compared to his original 78-rated gold version, Mata had his Physical (+40), Pace (+32), Shooting (+16), Passing (+15), Defending (+14), and Dribbling (+13) greatly upgraded. Mata’s only low-rated skill is his 50-rated Defending, while his other skills range from 82 to 96.

All of the objectives have to be done in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge mode. You’ll have until June 17 to fulfill every task, which shouldn’t be too difficult to complete in one week since you’ll only have to win five games for one of the objectives.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn End of an Era Juan Mata in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: