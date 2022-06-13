How to complete End of an Era Insigne SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in three squads to get this card.

A 96-rated End of an Era version of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli was added in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on June 11. This card is given to players as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version of FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. Insigne is changing from the Italian team Napoli after more than a decade to the Canadian Toronto FC.

Insigne already has four other special cards: a Team of the Week (TOTW) card, a Numbers Up, a Team of the Year (TOTY) Honourable, and a Captain version. This End of an Era is the highest-rated and best version.

EA upgraded Insigne’s Physical (+15), Shooting (+15), Defending (+11), Passing (+10), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+8) if you compare this card to his original 86-rated gold card. Most of his skills’ ratings are above 93, except for his 60-rated Physical and 47-rated Defending.

You can further improve his skills by applying the marksman chemistry style and increase his Physical (+6), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+1). This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Dribbling, Finishing, and Long Shots.

What you need to do to complete End of an Era Lorenzo Insigne SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Tactical Emulation, Italy, and Serie A TIM. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the untradeable End of an Era Insigne card:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Napoli. Premium mixed players pack Italy 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one Italian player. Prime electrum players pack Serie A TIM 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus one player from Serie A. Rare mixed players pack

This End of an Era SBC will cost players around 214,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 22,150 on Xbox, 223,400 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. It will be available for one whole month, until July 11, which is enough time to craft cards and spend less FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Lorenzo Insigne SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 86-rated TOTW Jordan Pickford (Everton)

86-rated TOTW Jordan Pickford (Everton) LB: 81-rated Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 81-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

81-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 81-rated Reece James (Chelsea)

81-rated Reece James (Chelsea) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) LW: 82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) RW: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Italy

GK: 92-rated TOTS Mike Maignan (Milan)

92-rated TOTS Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CAM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie A TIM